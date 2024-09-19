Evercore ISI Raises Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Price Target to $40.00

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KRC. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Kilroy Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.40.

NYSE:KRC opened at $39.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.20. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $26.78 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.67). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Kilroy Realty’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 124.14%.

In other Kilroy Realty news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $117,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,335.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kilroy Realty news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $117,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,335.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $105,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Waterfall Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,309,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 92,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 11,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

