Evercore ISI Raises Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Price Target to $58.00

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on REXR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.09.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $51.02 on Monday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $58.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $237.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.70 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.21%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 14,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $711,377.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 14,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $711,377.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 30,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,483,291.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,882.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,734,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,495,668,000 after purchasing an additional 753,098 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,933,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,002,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197,907 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 687.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,590,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,411,000 after acquiring an additional 17,103,653 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,938,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,083,000 after acquiring an additional 42,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,326,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,337,000 after purchasing an additional 200,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

