Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Short Interest Up 8.3% in August

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the August 15th total of 50,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FDBC opened at $53.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.65 million, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.66. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a 1 year low of $41.10 and a 1 year high of $60.85.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.73 million during the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 14.14%.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.71%.

In related news, Director Alan Silverman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,049 shares in the company, valued at $981,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fidelity D & D Bancorp news, CEO Daniel J. Santaniello sold 759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $40,151.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,707.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Silverman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,023.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $156,047. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 11,540 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 227,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,016,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, club, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

