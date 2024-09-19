Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF (NASDAQ:FDCF) Short Interest Down 7.6% in August

Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF (NASDAQ:FDCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the August 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FDCF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,621. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $36.91.

Get Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF (NASDAQ:FDCF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. owned about 0.06% of Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF (FDCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies tied with disruptive technologies in communications services. The fund invests in securities of domestic and foreign issuers FDCF was launched on Apr 16, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.