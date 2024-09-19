First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the August 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FTXG traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $25.92. 1,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,988. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.60. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $26.05.
First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1833 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF
First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
