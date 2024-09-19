Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ:GXAI) and Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Critical Contrast

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) and Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ:GXAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Matterport and Gaxos.ai, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matterport 0 6 0 0 2.00 Gaxos.ai 0 0 0 0 N/A

Matterport presently has a consensus target price of $4.70, indicating a potential upside of 3.52%. Given Matterport’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Matterport is more favorable than Gaxos.ai.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

37.0% of Matterport shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.6% of Gaxos.ai shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Matterport shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Matterport has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaxos.ai has a beta of 3.18, suggesting that its share price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Matterport and Gaxos.ai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matterport -164.17% -32.22% -28.08% Gaxos.ai N/A -75.80% -70.37%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Matterport and Gaxos.ai”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matterport $162.28 million 8.80 -$199.08 million ($0.60) -7.57 Gaxos.ai $275.00 9,627.20 -$3.95 million N/A N/A

Gaxos.ai has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Matterport.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc., a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras. It also provides Matterport Axis, a motor-mount accessory for smartphone. The company serves its products in residential and commercial real estate, facilities management and retail, AEC, insurance and repair, and travel and hospitality markets. Matterport, Inc. is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Gaxos.ai

Gaxos.ai Inc. engages in developing artificial intelligence applications for various sectors. Its portfolio includes applications in mental and physical wellbeing, coaching, and gaming. In addition, it offers Gaxos, a gaming platform develop, design, acquire, and manage conventional games and combine these games with unconventional game mechanisms. The company was formerly known as The NFT Gaming Company, Inc. and changed its name to Gaxos.ai Inc. in January 2024. Gaxos.ai Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Roseland, New Jersey.

