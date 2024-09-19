Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.
Gladstone Commercial Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of GOODN stock opened at $23.22 on Thursday. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.62.
About Gladstone Commercial
