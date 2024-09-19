Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GOODN stock opened at $23.22 on Thursday. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.62.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

