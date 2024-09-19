Gladstone Investment Co. (GAIN) to Issue Dividend of $0.70 on October 14th

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 14th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th.

Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 91.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.0%.

Gladstone Investment Stock Performance

Shares of Gladstone Investment stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $13.63. 202,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,510. The firm has a market cap of $500.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.77. Gladstone Investment has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $14.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 78.48%. The business had revenue of $22.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Gladstone Investment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

