Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Short Interest Down 7.9% in August

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,280,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the August 15th total of 32,860,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Globalstar Stock Up 1.7 %

GSAT opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 0.53. Globalstar has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.49 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 112.72% and a negative return on equity of 76.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Globalstar will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

