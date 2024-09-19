HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock.

ACRV has been the subject of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Acrivon Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Acrivon Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.86.

Shares of ACRV stock opened at $7.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $7.68. The stock has a market cap of $233.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.81. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $11.90.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACRV. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 78.2% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,360,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,093,000 after buying an additional 2,353,000 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Ventures LLC grew its holdings in Acrivon Therapeutics by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Ventures LLC now owns 2,122,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,311,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Acrivon Therapeutics by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 948,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 351,397 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 31,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

