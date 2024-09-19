Head-To-Head Review: Tennant (NYSE:TNC) vs. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF)

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Free Report) and Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft and Tennant”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tennant $1.24 billion 1.42 $109.50 million $6.02 15.48

Tennant has higher revenue and earnings than DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A Tennant 8.76% 22.23% 11.71%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft and Tennant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

14.8% of DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of Tennant shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Tennant shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft and Tennant, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A Tennant 0 0 2 0 3.00

Tennant has a consensus target price of $106.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.78%. Given Tennant’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tennant is more favorable than DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft.

Summary

Tennant beats DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through Classic and Green segments. It offers hybrid, all-electric, and hydrogen drives, including mobile rapid charging stations and related services. In addition, the company provides compact engine systems and engine accessories. The company products are used in various applications, such as construction equipment, agricultural machinery, material handling equipment, stationary equipment, commercial vehicles, rail vehicles, and other applications. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Cologne, Germany.

About Tennant

(Get Free Report)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions. It provides business solutions, such as financing, rental, and leasing programs, as well as machine-to-machine asset management solutions. The company offers its products under the Tennant, Nobles, Alfa Uma Empresa Tennant, IPC, Gaomei, and Rongen brands, as well as private-label brands. Its products are used in retail establishments and distribution centers; factories and warehouses; and public venues, such as arenas and stadiums, office buildings, schools and universities, hospitals and clinics, and other environments. The company markets its products to contract cleaners and businesses through direct sales and service organizations, as well as through a network of authorized distributors. Tennant Company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.