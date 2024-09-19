Head to Head Survey: Lichen China (NASDAQ:LICN) vs. Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH)

Lichen China (NASDAQ:LICN – Get Free Report) and Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Lichen China and Astrana Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Lichen China alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lichen China N/A N/A N/A Astrana Health 4.30% 10.71% 6.10%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lichen China and Astrana Health”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lichen China $39.76 million 1.23 $8.34 million N/A N/A Astrana Health $1.59 billion 2.01 $60.72 million $1.32 43.30

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Astrana Health has higher revenue and earnings than Lichen China.

52.8% of Astrana Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Astrana Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lichen China and Astrana Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lichen China 0 0 0 0 N/A Astrana Health 0 0 4 1 3.20

Astrana Health has a consensus target price of $59.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.22%. Given Astrana Health’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Astrana Health is more favorable than Lichen China.

Volatility & Risk

Lichen China has a beta of -2.68, indicating that its stock price is 368% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astrana Health has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Astrana Health beats Lichen China on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lichen China

(Get Free Report)

Lichen China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment holding company, provides financial and taxation, education support, and software and maintenance services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers financial and taxation related management consultation, internal control management consultation, annual or regular consultation, and internal training and general consultation services; and education support services, including marketing, operational, and technical support, as well as sells teaching and learning materials. It also provides Lichen Education Accounting Practice System V1.0, a financial and taxation training software, and academic affairs management system to partnered institutions under the partnership agreements, as well as offers software installation, training, and after sales technical and maintenance support services. Lichen China Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Jinjiang, China.

About Astrana Health

(Get Free Report)

Astrana Health, Inc., Inc., a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients. It offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. The company's physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians and extenders, and hospitalists. It serves patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and health maintenance organization plans; and non-insured patients. The company was formerly known as Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Astrana Health, Inc. in February 2024. Astrana Health, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Lichen China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lichen China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.