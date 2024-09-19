Insider Selling: Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Director Sells $976,500.00 in Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) Director William Radford Lovett II sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,836,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,424,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

William Radford Lovett II also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

On Monday, September 16th, William Radford Lovett II sold 30,000 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $1,035,000.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, William Radford Lovett II sold 8,698 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $264,332.22.

On Thursday, August 22nd, William Radford Lovett II sold 16,466 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $506,000.18.

On Wednesday, August 7th, William Radford Lovett II sold 798 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $22,383.90.

On Thursday, July 18th, William Radford Lovett II sold 24,774 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $771,710.10.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of DFH stock opened at $37.34 on Thursday. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $44.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day moving average of $31.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 32.99% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 445.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 28,288 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $6,826,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,718,000. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 2,580.6% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 321,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after purchasing an additional 309,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.