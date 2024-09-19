Insider Selling: Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Chairman Sells $326,836.10 in Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) Chairman Travis Boersma sold 9,610 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $326,836.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 317,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,786,849.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Travis Boersma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Travis Boersma sold 18,223 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $621,950.99.

On Monday, September 9th, Travis Boersma sold 280,518 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $9,077,562.48.

On Thursday, September 5th, Travis Boersma sold 3,600 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $115,200.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Travis Boersma sold 800 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $25,600.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $13,485,486.69.

Dutch Bros Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BROS stock opened at $34.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.64. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 192.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $324.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Dutch Bros’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BROS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Dutch Bros from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Institutional Trading of Dutch Bros

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BROS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 14,158 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 21,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 327,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 182,658 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

