Insider Selling: Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Chairman Sells $326,836.10 in Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) Chairman Travis Boersma sold 9,610 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $326,836.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 317,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,786,849.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Travis Boersma also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 16th, Travis Boersma sold 18,223 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $621,950.99.
- On Monday, September 9th, Travis Boersma sold 280,518 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $9,077,562.48.
- On Thursday, September 5th, Travis Boersma sold 3,600 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $115,200.00.
- On Friday, August 23rd, Travis Boersma sold 800 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $25,600.00.
- On Monday, August 19th, Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $13,485,486.69.
Dutch Bros Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of BROS stock opened at $34.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.64. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 192.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.88.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BROS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Dutch Bros from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.
Get Our Latest Report on Dutch Bros
Institutional Trading of Dutch Bros
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BROS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 14,158 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 21,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 327,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 182,658 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Dutch Bros
Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dutch Bros
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.