Insider Selling: Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Sells $241,872.78 in Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) EVP Claire Herkes sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $241,872.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,949.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Gartner stock opened at $506.49 on Thursday. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.61 and a twelve month high of $515.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $480.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $461.49. The firm has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.
Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IT shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $521.00.
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
