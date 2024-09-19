Insider Selling: Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Sells $241,872.78 in Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) EVP Claire Herkes sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $241,872.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,949.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Gartner Stock Down 0.2 %

Gartner stock opened at $506.49 on Thursday. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.61 and a twelve month high of $515.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $480.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $461.49. The firm has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,974,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,277,999,000 after acquiring an additional 60,786 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,897,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $852,014,000 after purchasing an additional 341,911 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,852,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $835,826,000 after purchasing an additional 198,274 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 920,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $415,344,000 after buying an additional 143,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $388,781,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IT shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $521.00.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

