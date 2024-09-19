Insider Selling: Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) CEO Sells $127,891.17 in Stock

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) CEO Denise Scots-Knight sold 28,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $127,891.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 868,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,282.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Denise Scots-Knight sold 40,712 shares of Mereo BioPharma Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $150,227.28.

MREO opened at $4.22 on Thursday. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $5.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MREO. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 751.5% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 351,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 310,577 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 13,552,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,307,000 after buying an additional 1,936,877 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 581,066.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Monday. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Baird R W raised shares of Mereo BioPharma Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

