Insider Selling: Orora Limited (ASX:ORA) Insider Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Orora Limited (ASX:ORA – Get Free Report) insider Brian Lowe sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.62 ($1.77), for a total transaction of A$393,300.00 ($265,743.24).

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Orora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Orora Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Orora Australasia and Orora North America segments. It also provides glass bottles, aluminum cans, tabs, and ends, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, rigid and flexible packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies.

