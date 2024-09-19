Insider Selling: Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) President Sells $205,840.00 in Stock

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) President Anthony M. Sharett sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $205,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 30,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,054.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pathward Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $67.78 on Thursday. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.79 and a 52-week high of $69.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $176.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.63 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CASH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pathward Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pathward Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 419.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the second quarter worth about $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Pathward Financial in the second quarter valued at $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

