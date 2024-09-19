Insider Selling: Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) CEO Sells $1,139,995.44 in Stock

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $1,139,995.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,127,675.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

RIVN stock opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $24.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average is $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.06.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.14). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 65.40% and a negative net margin of 115.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,691,417 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $86,603,000 after buying an additional 392,999 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,106,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 143,459 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RIVN

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.