Insider Selling: Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) CFO Sells 3,560 Shares of Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) CFO Alan Taylor sold 3,560 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $36,988.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 525,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,460,516.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Weave Communications Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WEAV opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.67 and a 52-week high of $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $799.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 2.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weave Communications

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEAV. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 48.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the second quarter worth about $90,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Weave Communications by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weave Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Weave Communications from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

