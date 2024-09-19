Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$29.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from C$36.00 to C$29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on POU. CIBC increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$38.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$37.25.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of POU stock opened at C$25.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of C$24.51 and a twelve month high of C$33.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.54. The stock has a market cap of C$3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.06.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of C$443.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$468.00 million.

Paramount Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

Insider Transactions at Paramount Resources

In related news, Senior Officer John B. Williams sold 11,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.00, for a total transaction of C$369,799.00. Corporate insiders own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Resources

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.