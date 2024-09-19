Jeffrey S. Bornstein Sells 30,000 Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Stock

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey S. Bornstein sold 30,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,513.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Eos Energy Enterprises Trading Down 3.2 %
EOSE opened at $2.45 on Thursday. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $2.81. The company has a market cap of $509.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35.
Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 million. Research analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
EOSE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised Eos Energy Enterprises to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.67.
Get Our Latest Report on Eos Energy Enterprises
Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eos Energy Enterprises
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.