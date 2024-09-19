JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.28.

FROG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on JFrog from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered JFrog from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on JFrog from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on JFrog from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $28.17 on Friday. JFrog has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $48.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.94 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.54.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). JFrog had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $103.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.53 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,627,242 shares in the company, valued at $185,562,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Tali Notman sold 5,882 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $220,633.82. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 559,034 shares in the company, valued at $20,969,365.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,627,242 shares in the company, valued at $185,562,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,040 shares of company stock worth $7,238,795 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in JFrog during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JFrog by 33.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JFrog during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in JFrog during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

