Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Short Interest Down 8.3% in August

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the August 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KFFB opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.44. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 million, a P/E ratio of -32.75 and a beta of 0.21.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. It accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

