Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Short Interest Down 8.3% in August

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the August 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:KFFB opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.44. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 million, a P/E ratio of -32.75 and a beta of 0.21.
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile
