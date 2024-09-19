Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Receives $72.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.38.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $81.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1,166.71 and a beta of 1.87. Kura Sushi USA has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $122.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter worth about $1,499,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter worth about $457,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 913,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,428,000 after buying an additional 104,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 112,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after buying an additional 22,621 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

