LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.00.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

LCI Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:LCII opened at $120.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.66. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $96.18 and a 12 month high of $131.36.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 3.17%. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LCI Industries

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 4.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in LCI Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 7.7% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 6.4% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About LCI Industries

)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

