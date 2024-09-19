loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Anthony Li Hsieh Sells 10,141 Shares

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 10,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $26,062.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,865,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,918.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Anthony Li Hsieh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 11th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 480,088 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $1,113,804.16.
- On Monday, September 9th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 27,713 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $69,836.76.
- On Friday, September 6th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 239,729 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $584,938.76.
- On Wednesday, September 4th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 61,747 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $163,629.55.
- On Wednesday, August 28th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 152,794 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $438,518.78.
- On Monday, August 26th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 639,186 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $1,898,382.42.
- On Monday, August 19th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 267,972 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $734,243.28.
- On Friday, August 16th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 268,689 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $773,824.32.
loanDepot Stock Performance
loanDepot stock opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $972.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 3.43. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in loanDepot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $792,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of loanDepot by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 205,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 15,565 shares during the period. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on LDI. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of loanDepot from $2.30 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.70 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.
loanDepot Company Profile
loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
