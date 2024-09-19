loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Anthony Li Hsieh Sells 10,141 Shares

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 10,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $26,062.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,865,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,918.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Anthony Li Hsieh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get loanDepot alerts:

On Wednesday, September 11th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 480,088 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $1,113,804.16.

On Monday, September 9th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 27,713 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $69,836.76.

On Friday, September 6th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 239,729 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $584,938.76.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 61,747 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $163,629.55.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 152,794 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $438,518.78.

On Monday, August 26th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 639,186 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $1,898,382.42.

On Monday, August 19th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 267,972 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $734,243.28.

On Friday, August 16th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 268,689 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $773,824.32.

loanDepot Stock Performance

loanDepot stock opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $972.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 3.43. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $265.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.66 million. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 18.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in loanDepot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $792,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of loanDepot by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 205,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 15,565 shares during the period. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LDI. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of loanDepot from $2.30 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.70 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Our Latest Report on LDI

loanDepot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.