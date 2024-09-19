Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Declares $0.30 Dividend

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Main Street Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.7% per year over the last three years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 73.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.9%.

Shares of NYSE MAIN traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,013. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $37.70 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The business had revenue of $132.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.62 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 87.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAIN. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

