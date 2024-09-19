Mary T. Mcdowell Sells 550 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total transaction of $146,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,323,159.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $264.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $279.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.56 and a 200-day moving average of $239.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Autodesk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Autodesk from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 920 shares of the software company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in Autodesk by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,248 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in Autodesk by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,802 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in Autodesk by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 2,189 shares of the software company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

