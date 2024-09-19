Mizuho Raises Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $130.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $135.76.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.3 %

XOM opened at $114.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.