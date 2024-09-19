Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
NAII opened at $6.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.87 million, a PE ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.11. Natural Alternatives International has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $7.37.
