Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Announces $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMCGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the business services provider on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Omnicom Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years. Omnicom Group has a dividend payout ratio of 32.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Omnicom Group to earn $8.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $102.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.11 and a 200-day moving average of $93.87. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $103.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,738.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $941,153.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.30.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

