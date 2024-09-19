Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) EVP Purchases $94,579.65 in Stock

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) EVP Edward Chipman Earle acquired 15,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $94,579.65. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 86,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,721.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Orion Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of ORN opened at $6.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.49, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average of $8.42. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.19). Orion Group had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on Orion Group from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Institutional Trading of Orion Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group during the second quarter worth $115,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

