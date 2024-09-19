PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on PEDEVCO in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a buy rating and a $1.75 target price on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEDEVCO
PEDEVCO Stock Performance
PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.05 million. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 1.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PEDEVCO will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
About PEDEVCO
PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PEDEVCO
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.