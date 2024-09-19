Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Receives $162.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.40.

Several research firms recently commented on PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.71, for a total transaction of $122,228.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth $302,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 720.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 23,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 20,896 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 417,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,280,000 after acquiring an additional 99,164 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $157.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.34 and its 200 day moving average is $155.42. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $137.95 and a 12 month high of $179.72.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.76%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

