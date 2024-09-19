Qualitas Limited (ASX:QAL) Insider Acquires A$17,642.32 in Stock

Qualitas Limited (ASX:QAL – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Fairley purchased 7,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.39 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of A$17,642.32 ($11,920.48).

Qualitas Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 10.67.

Qualitas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This is an increase from Qualitas’s previous Final dividend of $0.06. Qualitas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Qualitas Company Profile

Qualitas is a real estate investment firm which focuses on direct investment in all real estate classes and geographies, acquisitions and restructuring of distressed debt, third party capital raisings and consulting services. It seeks to provide bridge loans in the major markets of the Australian east coast, and particularly the medium and high density residential development sector.

