RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLLFree Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $290.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 141.02 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.92. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $152.90 and a twelve month high of $264.94.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

