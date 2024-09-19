RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
RBC Bearings Stock Up 1.3 %
RBC Bearings stock opened at $290.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 141.02 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.92. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $152.90 and a twelve month high of $264.94.
About RBC Bearings
Further Reading
