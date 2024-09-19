Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Macquarie increased their target price on Reading International from $2.00 to $2.40 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Reading International Price Performance

RDI opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.80. Reading International has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $2.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $39.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.61.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.81 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 153.86% and a negative net margin of 19.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reading International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,501,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 46,586 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Reading International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in Reading International by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,982,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 124,326 shares during the last quarter. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

