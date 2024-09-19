Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

SNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $57.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $145.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.60. Sanofi has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $58.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.08 and a 200 day moving average of $50.35.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. Sanofi’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanofi

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 480.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

