Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $3,158.78 on Tuesday. Seaboard has a 52-week low of $2,955.33 and a 52-week high of $3,848.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.35.
Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $62.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter.
Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.
