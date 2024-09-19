Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Seaboard Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $3,158.78 on Tuesday. Seaboard has a 52-week low of $2,955.33 and a 52-week high of $3,848.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.35.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $62.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seaboard

About Seaboard

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seaboard during the first quarter valued at $20,714,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 187.6% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 91.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,834,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

