Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) CFO Sells $1,626,000.00 in Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,874,566.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shift4 Payments Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $83.58 on Thursday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $92.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.80.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.10 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FOUR shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.05.

Institutional Trading of Shift4 Payments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth $60,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

