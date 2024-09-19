Short Interest in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Decreases By 8.2%

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 875,600 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the August 15th total of 953,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Credicorp during the second quarter worth $210,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 358,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,883,000 after buying an additional 158,175 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $770,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,824,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credicorp Stock Performance

Shares of BAP stock opened at $180.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.99. Credicorp has a one year low of $116.42 and a one year high of $181.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Credicorp Cuts Dividend

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The bank reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.15). Credicorp had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Credicorp will post 18.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $2.9084 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Credicorp’s payout ratio is 55.07%.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

