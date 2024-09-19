Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Smart Powerr Price Performance
NASDAQ CREG opened at $0.83 on Friday. Smart Powerr has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 million, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.05.
Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.
About Smart Powerr
Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems.
