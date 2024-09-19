Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $440.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic reissued a sell rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $242.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $357.41.

SPOT stock opened at $343.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $329.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.08. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $145.76 and a 12 month high of $359.38. The company has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -513.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 214.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

