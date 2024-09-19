StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.00. The company has a market cap of $16.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 25.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $60.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BBGI Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Beasley Broadcast Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

