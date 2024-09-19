StockNews.com Upgrades Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Shares of EPM opened at $5.61 on Friday. Evolution Petroleum has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $7.14. The company has a market capitalization of $186.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Evolution Petroleum had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.44 million. Equities analysts forecast that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 600.08%.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a non-operated interests in the SCOOP and STACK plays located in Central Oklahoma; the Chaveroo Field situated in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; the Jonah Field located in Sublette County, Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in Williston, North Dakota; the Barnett Shale field located in North Texas; the Hamilton Dome situated in Hot Springs County, Wyoming; and the Delhi Field, an onshore CO2-EOR project located in northeast Louisiana in Franklin, Madison, and Richland Parishes, as well as small overriding royalty interests in four onshore central Texas wells.

