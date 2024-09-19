StockNews.com Upgrades Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.
Shares of EPM opened at $5.61 on Friday. Evolution Petroleum has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $7.14. The company has a market capitalization of $186.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Evolution Petroleum had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.44 million. Equities analysts forecast that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.
Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a non-operated interests in the SCOOP and STACK plays located in Central Oklahoma; the Chaveroo Field situated in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; the Jonah Field located in Sublette County, Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in Williston, North Dakota; the Barnett Shale field located in North Texas; the Hamilton Dome situated in Hot Springs County, Wyoming; and the Delhi Field, an onshore CO2-EOR project located in northeast Louisiana in Franklin, Madison, and Richland Parishes, as well as small overriding royalty interests in four onshore central Texas wells.
