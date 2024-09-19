SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPWR. Glj Research reiterated a sell rating and issued a $1.61 target price on shares of SunPower in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on SunPower from $2.50 to $0.25 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho downgraded SunPower from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $0.50 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on SunPower from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on SunPower from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average price target of $3.48.
View Our Latest Stock Report on SunPower
SunPower Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunPower
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in SunPower in the first quarter worth $30,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in SunPower in the second quarter worth $38,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in SunPower in the first quarter worth $46,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SunPower in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SunPower in the second quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.
SunPower Company Profile
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SunPower
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.