Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.65. Sypris Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $36.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sypris Solutions stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,309,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 134,802 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 19.23% of Sypris Solutions worth $6,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

