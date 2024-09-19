T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Raised to $230.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TMUS. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of T-Mobile US to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $205.69.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $196.68 on Monday. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $135.82 and a 1 year high of $206.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total value of $23,551,862.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 670,945,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,401,768,090.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total value of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,787,984.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total transaction of $23,551,862.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 670,945,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,401,768,090.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 840,336 shares of company stock valued at $154,461,060 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.