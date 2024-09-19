Tanger (NYSE:SKT) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Compass Point upped their target price on Tanger from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Tanger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tanger currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.33.

NYSE:SKT opened at $31.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.89. Tanger has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Tanger’s payout ratio is 120.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tanger by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,456,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,498,000 after purchasing an additional 608,547 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Tanger by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,048,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,223,000 after buying an additional 94,887 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Tanger by 8.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,628,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,144,000 after acquiring an additional 123,107 shares during the period. GRS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tanger by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 1,335,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,010,000 after acquiring an additional 771,066 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tanger by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,091,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,600,000 after purchasing an additional 55,794 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

